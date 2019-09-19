Dear editor,
PacifiCorp would have us believe that they can save $599 million by early retirement of several coal fired electrical generating plants, including Jim Bridger and Naughton. So what are they going to replace this capacity with? Apparently with new natural gas, wind and solar facilities, never mind that a number of studies have shown that wind and solar are two to five times more expensive than coal and that wind and solar can rarely even provide half their name plate capacity and then only intermittently.
We would not even have wind and solar energy if it were not heavily subsidized by our tax dollars. Wind receives subsides of $23/megawatt hour (MWhr) of electricity produced compared to coal at $0.44/MWhr. Most studies recommending wind and solar penalize coal for environmental reasons but fail to show impact of wind and solar. Besides killing thousands of bats and birds, wind and solar uses about 1000X more land than coal to provide equivalent energy. That is a huge cost to wildlife habitat. Furthermore wind and solar are neither reliable nor predictable so require backup from traditional sources so all their cost is additional not saving anything. Wind and solar also cause their back up sources to be less efficient because they have to ramp up and down to take the wind and solar when it is available.
The purpose advanced for expansion of wind and solar energy production is to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) to prevent “global warming.” There are thousands of studies in the peer-reviewed scientific literature that show that CO2 is a very minor greenhouse gas and that what little warming it is causing is beneficial not detrimental to the planet. Over 30,000 scientists (9000 Ph.D.s) many of whom are experts studying this issue have signed a petition that states in part: “There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon natural plants and animal environments of the Earth,” according to www.osim.org/pproject.
I am willing to bet that when they shut down these coal fired plants the cost of our electric bills will go up, not down!
Terrell K. Johnson, environmental engineer/wildlife biologist for 35-plus years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.