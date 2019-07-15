PINEDALE — Officials named the person who died last week in a home fire in Pinedale.
James Tipton, 67, of Pinedale died Thursday, July 10, in the fire at 121 N. Ashley. When the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County EMS and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the fire, they learned one occupant, Tricia Gunderson, had escaped the home and that Tipton was still inside. When rescue crews pushed through the blaze in the home and reached him, Tipton was already deceased.
Investigators had to wait until the autopsy to positively identify Tipton. The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Sublette County Coroner’s Office, and the fire is still currently under investigation.
Gunderson, who was able to exit the home, was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic. She was then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment. As of Monday, her condition has been improving, and she will likely be released from the hospital soon, according to a press release.
