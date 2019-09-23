For the third summer in a row, a portion of the trail network on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest received a significant rebuild.
This time around, trail builders focused their efforts on rerouting about a mile of the popular Aspen Trail, a steep segment that connects the trails in the Tie City area with trails departing from the Happy Jack Trailhead.
“All our work is working towards providing trails that are sustainable, that are fun to ride and that serve the different user groups up there,” said Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways.
Wyoming Pathways is a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes non-motorized travel in Wyoming communities.
Aspen Trail, used by hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians, has sustained heavy use over the years. Trail builders spent the summer rerouting the trail away from its former path mostly straight up the hillside. The new path meanders along the contours of the slope so water will drain off the trail bed without causing erosion.
Young said builders got most of the trail rebuilt but will plan to finish the rest during the next building season.
“There’s a lower section in the current trail is really quite damaged, and the water runs down the center of the trail, and that’s really damaged the trail tread,” he said. “Once you get to that point, there’s no magic wand to fix that kind of damage. You actually have to reroute the trail to a better and more sustainable location.”
Funding for this year’s project included a grant from the National Forest Foundation, with matching funds provided by local organizations such as Laramie BikeNet, Laramie Racing and other private donors.
The project included the services of a professional trail builder. The U.S. Forest Service contributed a chainsaw crew to clear trees and a Wyoming Conservation Corps crew to help with labor.
“The Laramie Ranger District has been a terrific partner and supporter,” Young said.
In the past, Wyoming Pathways has received funding from the Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. The program distributes money to states that was collected from federal gasoline taxes paid by off-highway recreationists. The money is used by states to build and maintain trails.
Wyoming Pathways was denied funding for the 2019 project, despite being honored with a national achievement award in 2018 from the Coalition for Recreational Trails. The award recognizes outstanding projects from among those that had received that very grant funding.
In 2017, Wyoming Conservation Corps received an award from the same organization for its contributions to the Pole Mountain trails project.
Young traced the beginning of the project to a public meeting that took place in August of 2016 to gather public perceptions about the trail system, which is used year-round by hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians and skiers. The system sees visitors from Laramie, Cheyenne and even the Colorado Front Range.
“We realized several years ago that there was interest on the community side and interest on the forest side, but there wasn’t progress being made,” he said. “We were in a position to help.”
The first season of work consisted mainly of basic maintenance on 19 miles of system trails, such as making sure trails were able to shed water without causing erosion.
During the second season of work, trail builders rerouted portions of Headquarters Trail and Brown’s Landing. They removed dead and downed trees and used rocks to reinforce trail segments. They routed the new segments along gentler climbs with grades less prone to erosion.
Volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours of work during the last three summers. Additional partners include Common Outdoor Ground, University of Wyoming Outdoor Program, Wyoming State Parks and Cycle Wyoming, among others.
Common Outdoor Ground is planning a day of volunteer work to reclaim stretches of abandoned trail on Sept. 28, which is National Trails Day.
Young said the priority for the next trail season is to finish Aspen Trail. In collaboration with the Laramie Ranger District, they’ll decide where to focus their efforts after that. Crow Creek Trail needs some attention. Haunted Forest, another steep, popular connector trail, is also a candidate.
“We have a couple more years, at least, to really finish improving all the trails up there,” he said.
Young said the Pole Mountain trail system was an important resource for Laramie and Cheyenne. A few years from now, the system will likely connect with the Pilot Hill Parcel and take users straight into Laramie.
“It’s already good, and it’s going to continue to improve in terms of the quality and the connectivity to the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.