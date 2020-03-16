CODY (AP) — Two prominent and long-serving Wyoming state lawmakers are planning to retire.
Republican state Sens. Hank Coe, of Cody, and Eli Bebout, of Riverton, together have served more than 60 years in the Legislature, the Cody Enterprise reports.
They won't seek re-election this fall, they announced jointly Friday.
Bebout was a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987-2000, rising to floor leader and house speaker.
He was elected to to the Senate in 2007, serving as Senate vice president, majority floor leader and president. Bebout has chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee for two years.
He was the Republican nominee for governor for 2002, losing in the general election to Democrat Dave Freudenthal.
First elected to the Wyoming Senate in 1988, Coe served as Senate vice president, majority floor leader and president. Coe is perhaps best known as chairman of the Senate Education Committee for 17 years, a job that put him in the center of almost every major issue facing public education in Wyoming during that time.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon praised Bebout and Coe in a release as "conservative giants" in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Legislature adjourned for the year Thursday after a month-long session dedicated primarily to the state budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.