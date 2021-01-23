Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 15F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.