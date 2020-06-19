Kathy Raney, center, speaks with Chris Smith, at right, in front of Gillette's City Hall on Tuesday while holding a sign asking for Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King and members of the Gillette City Council to be fired. Several dozen people took part in the peaceful protest to make their voices heard in support of former council member Shay Lundvall, who said he felt threatened to resign from his seat following his actions on social media.