CHEYENNE -- Residents are invited by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to offer their thoughts, ideas and perspectives on a proposed Medicaid waiver plan for Wyoming air ambulance service during two upcoming public meetings or online.
Public meetings are planned in Cheyenne from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Laramie County Library Willow Room and in Riverton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Central Wyoming College in Health Sciences Room 214.
The waiver would expand Wyoming Medicaid to all state residents for the specific purpose of air ambulance transportation. Waiver goals include:
-- Eliminating the surprise billing of patients
-- Reducing the average cost of air ambulance flights while ensuring a set level of access and quality
-- Increasing price transparency for patients and employer groups
Under the plan, WDH would competitively bid for a selected network of air ambulance providers, make periodic flat payments (similar to a gym membership) to these contracted providers and then recoup the revenue needed to fund the system from the insurance plans and individuals already paying for transports.
A detailed plan presentation is available at airambulancewaiver.wyo.gov. Online comments may also be submitted using the same site.
People who might be particularly interested in voicing their opinions include:
-- Members of the public who have had an air ambulance flight
-- Medical providers who deal with air ambulance
-- Hospital leadership and staff
-- Air ambulance providers and staff
