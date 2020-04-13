CHEYENNE - The public is invited to participate and provide input to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s online meeting April 20-21.
The commission meeting will be streamed through Zoom. Anyone who would like to attend the Commission meeting must register online. Access information will be emailed to registrants, and there are different links for each day.
The meeting's main agenda item is approval of the 2020 general hunting regulation and seasons. The commission will also hear presentations on the status of construction of the new Cody regional office, the Boulder Rearing Station project and water needs at the Dubois Hatchery. Game and Fish will update the commission on mule deer and pronghorn research projects as well how aerial imagery can help determine the status and distribution of cheat grass. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website.
The public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the commission about any matter. Those who plan to participate should complete an advanced agenda item comment form. It is available on the Game and Fish website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/about-us/game-and-fish-commission. Forms should be sent to Sheridan Todd at Sheridan.Todd@wyo.gov by April 16, 2020.
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
