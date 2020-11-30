LARAMIE – A free publication called “Plants poisonous to livestock in Montana and Wyoming: Considerations for reducing production losses” is now available online.
“Poisonous plants are a complex issue that can cause losses to production and income for ranches,” said Derek Scasta, University of Wyoming Extension range management specialist. “This is a comprehensive reference to keep on hand in the event you do come across affected livestock.”
This publication describes signs of poisoning and livestock affected, toxic doses and factors influencing toxicity and the habitats where these poisonous plants grow in Montana and Wyoming.
Environmental and management conditions leading to livestock poisoning and management considerations to prevent or minimize impacts are also described.
It can be downloaded as a PDF, HTML or ePub file at https://bit.ly/b-1359.
