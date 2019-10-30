LARAMIE -- A new publication detailing the ecology and management of prairie dogs in Wyoming is available from the University of Wyoming Extension.
“Prairie Dog Ecology and Management in Wyoming,” B-1346, presents a comprehensive assessment of prairie dogs and their distribution and populations; social behavior; influence of sylvatic plague; competition with livestock for forage resources; role in structure, function and composition of rangeland ecosystems; and management options available to land managers.
The bulletin is available by going to www.uwyo.edu/uwe/index.html and clicking the “Find a Publication” button. Type in the bulletin title or number in the “Search Publications” field to access.
