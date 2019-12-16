CHEYENNE – In honor of his service, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. and Purple Heart recipient Wade Sharbono got a free car Friday morning as a collaborative gift from Walmart, Keurig Dr. Pepper and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. David Dougherty, who works with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, presented the new Chevy Equinox to Sharbono and his wife, Diana, at the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard.
“Today, I’m here to honor one of our nation’s greatest heroes through our Transportation4Heroes program,” Dougherty said. “It’s a new program we’ve started over the last year, with over 68 vehicles provided. Today, we get to provide that to a local hero.”
Following the presentation, the couple said they were overwhelmed and excited by the gift.
“We are currently a one-vehicle family,” Diana said. “(Wade) doesn’t do a lot of driving, but he’s started to drive a little bit more to help give him a bit more freedom.”
After joining the Army, Sharbono was deployed to Iraq in 2006 to serve as a cavalry scout, who is tasked with going to the front lines to give reports to the rest of the unit.
“This young man, when he served, was one of the best,” Dougherty said. “He was out there doing it, sending back the information.”
He was injured during a combat operation there, and, as a result, he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Award, an Army Commendation with Valor and other awards.
After applying for the Transportation4Heroes program, the couple learned they had won the car a couple weeks ago.
The couple didn’t get to pick out the car they received, though they got their first opportunity to check it out after the presentation.
“We kind of walked by it, but we had Dave telling us not to look,” Wade said with a laugh.
Wade said the local community’s support for troops has meant a lot to him.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “The support and everything, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
