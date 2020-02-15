LARAMIE – If you look through the University of Wyoming women's basketball roster, you'll notice an array of hometowns. Some are from different countries, and some are from towns around Wyoming itself.
Five from each, to be exact.
It's fascinating to see the combination of international players and homegrown players from UW, and witness how they come together on a quest toward a common goal.
Traditionally, the Cowgirls have had multiple international players sporting a brown and gold uniform, and that has helped make it easier for those who venture to Laramie from another country.
"When I arrived (in Laramie), I think there were around eight international players, and they helped me out with every single thing," said senior Elisa Pilli, who is from Italy. "The first period I was here was really hard because it's not easy being far from home, but I had them around."
Alongside Pilli, the other international players on the team are Karla Erjavec, who is from Croatia, Tereza Vitulova (Czech Republic), Selale Kepenc (Turkey) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (Spain).
"It really is a neat experience getting to play with all of these girls from other countries," junior Emily Buchanan said. "It's always interesting to see what they take away from the game and how they have learned things on the court in their respective countries."
Buchanan – who grew up in Yoder – is among the five Wyomingites on the roster. The others include McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), Jaye Johnson (Casper), Tommi Olson (Worland) and Paige Powell (Encampment and Cody).
One of the best things about the two groups coming together is the things they can take away from one another – not just on the court, but off the court, as well.
"Sometimes when we get together, we'll ask Elisa to make some homemade pizza, since she's from Italy, and sometimes the girls will try and teach us some slang or sayings in their languages," Buchanan said. "Just some things like that that maybe don't correlate with basketball, but just merging all of the cultures and learning from each other is really cool."
While adapting to a completely new culture has to be a difficult process, there are also some vague things that must be learned on the hardwood. Merely just considering the metric system is among those.
"Early on, we had to adapt to some things," first-year coach Gerald Mattinson said. "Defensively was a huge thing, (our international players) were so used to playing one-on-one. There are other things we have had to learn and spend a lot of time with, and they're simple things we don't think about.
"... An example is I was telling our team to only guard a player to 17 feet, and it didn't dawn on us that they don't know what 17 feet meant, and I said, 'Well, you don't know what 17 feet is, do you?"
Minor things such as that may go unnoticed, but it's what helps the team distinguish a culture of its own.
Playing with so many players from Wyoming and having their hometown fans follow and support the team is wonderful, Pilli said, but having those other women from around the world is one of the great benefits of being part of the Cowgirls program.
"Having Tereza, Alba, Selale and Karla here is amazing for me," Pilli said. "To have other international players to understand how we're feeling sometimes is amazing, because sometimes you just feel bad because you miss your family and things can feel tough."
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net.
