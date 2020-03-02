RAWLINS — A former Rawlins physician pleaded guilty to a score of charges in the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne this week.
David Ray Cesko, 66, faced a judge on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to 20 of the 32 charges pressed against him. Cesko was charged in March 2019 with 32 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, primarily opioids and benzodiazepines.
Cesko will be sentenced in district court on May 13 and faces the possibility of decades in prison. The former doctor and prosecutors came to a plea agreement, one condition of which was for Cesko to forever relinquish his medical license and prescription authority.
The plea agreement meant that Cesko would submit a guilty plea to 20 of the charges, including ones stating that he unlawfully prescribed codeine cough syrup and opiates to minor female patients and that he unlawfully prescribed opiates to a pregnant minor on several occasions.
Some of the drugs Cesko prescribed included oxycodone, hydrocodone and tramadol.
The former doctor allegedly prescribed these medications between 2014 and 2017, the same year the Wyoming Board of Medicine suspended his license. On that occasion, the board stated that Cesko "posed an imminent threat to the health, welfare and safety of the people of Wyoming." It found that Cesko was inappropriately prescribing controlled substances to patients for illegitimate purposes, sometimes to known abusers, and would offer drugs in exchange for sex.
In August 2018, he voluntarily relinquished his physician license, which the board accepted.
Cesko was previously disciplined in 2005, when he agreed with the board to take courses on prescribing controlled substances and record keeping. He would also be subject to random, unannounced reviews of patient records. He also entered into another consent degree in 2010, which lasted for two years, because his compliance wasn't properly monitored.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
