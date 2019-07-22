CHEYENNE – A ranch threatened by development, a fight over a dwindling inheritance, hidden identities, wicked stepmothers and an independent cowgirl at the center of it all make this year’s melodrama production a show for the ages and a show for Wyoming.
The Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are presenting the 63rd annual Old-Fashioned Melodrama, “The Reluctant Heiress or The Crow Creek Catastrophe or Wild for the Wildlife.” A Cheyenne institution, the melodrama takes place every summer, and is a farce with fresh-faced heroines and black-caped villains, a sing-along of “Home on the Range” and other audience participation.
“I think people come back for the traditions – the sing-along; the sheriff making them take the oath to enjoy the show, and then arresting some poor sap who couldn’t help being flirted with by a performer; the silliness of the show; the villain always being duped in the end; the atmosphere of this beautiful historic building and the friendliness of the volunteers here,” said director Tascha Burton.
Burton’s father, Lou Burton, wrote the script in 1995. He wrote several other scripts for the melodrama through the years, and he and his wife directed shows together. He wrote the script for the 100th anniversary celebration of Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1996, and his daughter directed that one, too. A year and a half ago, he died at the age of 85, and the CLTP board wanted to honor him in some way.
In this show, the heroine, Battie Blue Bird, is named after the director’s daughter, Hattie Lou Byrd, who was a little girl when her grandfather wrote the melodrama. Now an adult, Burton’s daughter, Hattie Graff, is helping her mother direct this show.
In the caper, the heroine’s parents have been in a train wreck and succumb to their injuries, but a sly woman manages to marry Battie’s father before he dies. She then sets about quickly using up Battie’s inheritance. What follows is a battle of wits between the independent Battie, who wants to keep the ranch wild and be able to travel the world, and her stepmother, who wants to make more money by developing the ranch.
As unconscious bodies start piling up behind the sideboard, the stepmother works in cahoots with a silver-tongued villain with an impressive vocabulary. But Battie is smarter than her stepmother knows. And, of course, good always wins in the end.
The Reluctant Heiress may sound a little dark at first, but being a melodrama, it is more silly than sinister.
“Audience members can expect a really delightful script with lots of alliteration and double-entendre,” Burton said.
“This is a family-friendly show, because I think that is the fun of double-entendre – grown-ups get the scandalous jokes, and children do not. The cast will not emphasize the racy things. I think it’s more fun that way,” Burton said.
As the characters scamper through the plot, audience members are encouraged to call out advice to the cast. Serious drama, this is not.
“Come ready to hoot, holler and laugh – to boo, hiss and sigh,” Burton said. “Be ready to participate and have a new kind of experience. Anything can happen in live theater, and it’s best to just roll with the punches and have a great time.”
Burton and her entire cast of 13 are volunteers, as are all the people helping backstage or the front of the house.
“We’re good, but we’re good for nothing,” quips the emcee during the show.
Between acts are olio performances, which are old-fashioned vaudeville-type acts like singing, dancing and comedy. Some of the olio acts even come into the audience and include audience members in their act. A pianist tickles the ivories throughout the show, lending a dramatic musical flair to the melodrama.
“We couldn’t have a melodrama without an emcee or can-can dancers or a fabulous pianist,” Burton said. “The pianist brings so much to the show with his or her talented fingers. When I was growing up, I loved that this was a show for families – the whole family – kids, parents, grandparents. Everyone enjoyed the Old-Fashioned Melodrama. I am excited to be part of this family-friendly show.”
Elizabeth Sampson is a freelance journalist living in Cheyenne who has more than 12 years of experience. She can be reached by email at esampson78@gmail.com.
