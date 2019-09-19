CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar announced that 50 people have been recommended for admission to practice law in Wyoming.
These applicants have satisfied all requirements for admission. The Wyoming Supreme Court and the Wyoming State Bar cannot release results until all requirements are met, such as receiving a passing score on the Uniform Bar Exam.
The people for admission are:
-- Jillian Skinner Arnold – Jackson
-- Teyla Charlotte Buys – Las Vegas, Nevada
-- Nila Jeanne Core – Laramie
-- Keeley Onna Cronin – Cheyenne
-- Kyra LaDon Cundall – Rock Springs
-- Sarah Catherine Davis – Columbia, South Carolina
-- Gina Marie Dickerson – Sheridan
-- John Paul Fritz – Cheyenne
-- Jada Fahy Garofalo – Anchorage, Alaska
-- Bethany Ann Gilson – Rock Springs
-- Kaylee Ann Harmon – Cheyenne
-- Andrea Norine Harrington – Cheyenne
-- Shelby Marie Hayes – Eagle River, Alaska
-- Seth Bryson Holcomb – Vallecito, California
-- Austin Dale Huff – Cheyenne
-- Spencer Bret King – Jackson
-- Philipp Constantin Kunze – Bothell, Washington
-- Spencer Ethan Lane – Green River
-- Elizabeth Adell Lempp – Laramie
-- Madeleine Jane Lewis – Cheyenne
-- Alexandria Grace Loftus – Sheridan
-- Marie Ann Loiseau – Lancaster, Pennsylvania
-- Emily Sue Madden – Cheyenne
-- Zara Saydjari Mason – Casper
-- Catherine Maeve Mercer – Laramie
-- Dami Rose Metzler – Cheyenne
-- Dawson Jude Osborn – Laramie
-- Lucas John Plumb – Laramie
-- David Bruce Roberts – Laramie
-- Catherine DiSanto Rust – Cheyenne
-- Samuel Michael Seckar – Pueblo, Colorado
-- Ryan Alexander Semerad – Las Vegas, Nevada
-- Brandon Bud Taylor – Laramie
-- Kit Jackson Wendtland – Cheyenne
The following people are being recommended for admission on motion, which applies when attorneys are licensed in another jurisdiction and meet all requirements without examination in Wyoming:
-- Annie Dishman Briggs – Houston, Texas
-- Kevin Thomas Cheatham – San Diego, California
-- Douglas Todd Cohen – Denver, Colorado
-- Donald Bradley Gibbs – Houston, Texas
-- Michael Thomas Jewell – Greenwood Village, Colorado
-- William James Kambas – Fairfield, Connecticut
-- Matthew Lin Kornegay – Houston, Texas
-- Adam Christopher Lowney – Portland, Oregon
-- Antoinette Marie Tease – Billings, Montana
-- Pamela Jean Thompson – San Antonio, Texas
-- Uriel Tuck – Houston, Texas
-- Thomas Charles Turner – Houston, Texas
-- Marvin Emerson Wiles – Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
The following people are being recommended for admission after successfully transferring a passing score from another UBE jurisdiction and meeting all other requirements for admission:
-- Rachel Suzanne Collins – Denver, Colorado
-- Ellen Bastian Haynam – Bozeman, Montana
-- Eric K. Ocwieja – Houston, Texas
The Wyoming State Bar and the Wyoming Supreme Court congratulate these future members of the Wyoming State Bar.
