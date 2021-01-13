CASPER -- The Red Cross is assisting one adult displaced by a fire on South Jackson Road in Casper that occurred on Dec. 8. Assistance was provided for immediate needs, and the Red Cross added further aid will be provided as needed.
If you have questions, please contact Disaster Program Manager Libby Cave at (307) 274-7758; elizabeth.cave@redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.