EVANSVILLE -- The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting two adults in Evansville after the RV they were living in was burglarized and deemed unlivable. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.
For more information, contact Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231 or gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.