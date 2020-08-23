CHEYENNE -- Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting one person displaced by an early morning fire on W. Lincolnway in Cheyenne on Sunday, Aug. 23. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.
For more information, contact Disaster Program Manager Libby Cave at 307-274-7758 or elizabeth.cave@redcross.org.
