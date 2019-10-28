SUBLETTE COUNTY -- Red Cross of Wyoming has completed a successful October Home Fire Campaign in Sublette County. With the cooperation of Sublette County Unified Fire, volunteers and staff installed 157 smoke alarms in homes throughout the county. Sixty-three homes were provided with educational information to make their households safer. In addition one bedside shaker alarm was installed for a hard of hearing resident.
The Home Fire Campaign is part of a multiyear national Red Cross effort to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. Red Cross is accomplishing this goal by trying to make sure all homes have smoke alarms, and by presenting preparedness programs to families, children, businesses, and communities.
Home fires account for roughly 2500 deaths and $7 billion in property damages each year, according to a press release. It's been shown that smoke alarms give people time to escape from a burning building. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms; and the risk of dying in a house fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
For more information about the Home Fire Campaign or other programs offered by the American Red Cross, contact Red Cross of Wyoming Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231 or gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.
