CHEYENNE -- Health systems and nonprofit organizations interested in implementing cancer control strategies in Wyoming are encouraged by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to apply for its regional coordinator grants.
The Wyoming Cancer Program is accepting applications for its Wyoming Cancer Resource Services (WCRS) Regional Coordinator Program. The purpose of this competitive application process is to select six regional sites throughout Wyoming to coordinate cancer control activities and patient navigation to support work outlined in the Wyoming Cancer Control Plan.
Selected applicants will be required to hire and manage regional program personnel, provide necessary fiscal functions, and oversee all needed administrative and human resource support including staff training and collaboration with WDH and other stakeholders.
Proposals will be considered from Wyoming tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations, and public and private organizations that are in good standing with the state of Wyoming. Health systems are encouraged to apply. Preference may be given to health systems or organizations with strong relationships with health systems. Sole applicants for a region will not be guaranteed the local grant award.
Applicants must be registered with the Systems for Award Management at www.sam.gov. Applications must be received by January 31. The anticipated contract term will be from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
For more information about the program application, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/comprehensive-cancer-control. For more information about the Wyoming Cancer Control Plan, visit wyomingcancercoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.