Anti-abortion activists march in the silent March for Life on Saturday down Capitol Avenue to the Wyoming Supreme Court in Cheyenne. At the Supreme Court, participants heard comments from officials including state Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, who urged attendees to develop relationships with their legislators as a strategy to pursue in restricting or banning abortions. The march was held to mark the anniversary of the landmark abortion ruling "Roe vs. Wade," which occurred on Jan. 22, 1973. Organizers estimated that about 340 people attended the march.