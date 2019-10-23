RIVERTON – Michael Harlow has been selected as the warden for the Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Robert Lampert. Warden Harlow is being promoted from deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins, a position he's had for the last two and a half years.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as the warden of the Wyoming Honor Farm and look forward to joining their team,” he said, “My time at WSP has been a learning experience. The staff there are an exceptional group of people in many ways and I will greatly miss them working with them.”
Harlow came to the WDOC with 31 years of work experience in corrections. He started his career in corrections as a correctional officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections where he promoted through the ranks to Superintendent and served in that role for five and a half years. He also had the privilege of serving as acting deputy secretary for a few months and served as the Western Region supervising superintendent for 18 months prior to his move to Wyoming.
Harlow is a member of the American Correctional Association, and has earned a Certified Corrections Executive certification. Prior to starting his career in corrections, he served as a U.S. Marine.
“Michael is looking forward to his new assignment and will be an excellent fit with WHF's agricultural work focus,” Lampert said. “He has extensive knowledge in both ranching and agriculture, having run a cattle operation in Wyoming just prior to his employment with the WDOC.”
Warden Harlow’s appointment will become effective on Nov. 1, 2019.
ABOUT THE HONOR FARM
The Wyoming Honor Farm houses up to 285 minimum custody inmates. In addition to traditional programming and educational opportunities, inmates at the Honor Farm tend to over 500 acres of alfalfa, corn, oats and other crops.
Other unique aspects of WHF include a longstanding partnership with the Bureau of Land Management where inmates train and prepare wild horses for public adoption. In addition, the Honor Farm has recently begun growing approximately 40,000 seedlings of various types of sagebrush in a greenhouse for the Abandoned Mine Lands Native Plants Project through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the BLM.
