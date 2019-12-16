WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rock Springs student Brixen Mathis has been nominated to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced the nomination on Monday.
"Wyoming has a proud history of nominating some of our best and brightest students to attend our nation's military academies," Barrasso said in a press release. "Brixen is hard-working, highly motivated, and has shown she possesses the characteristics necessary to succeed. It's an honor to nominate her, and I am confident that if she is offered an appointment, she will represent Wyoming well."
Senator Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies, according to a press release. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.