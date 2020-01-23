CHEYENNE – Wyoming native JR Vezain continues rehabbing after breaking his back during a September 2018 rodeo, but he received a surprise check this week from Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office.
“I received a letter in the mail that $3,700 had been turned over to unclaimed property and it outlined the steps I needed to take to get the money,” Vezain said. “I was a little skeptical at first but the letter looked authentic, so I called the number and talked to one of the gals in the office. I figured out pretty quick it was legit.”
The money in question ended up being a sponsorship check from Wyoming Tourism as a reward for qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in 2018 and being part of Team Wyoming for the event.
He would not be able to compete in the prestigious event, however, after a horse reared back and landed on the rider, Vezain, breaking two vertebrae and paralyzing him from the waist down. Vezain spent a month in Houston rehabbing and then another six months rehabbing in Salt Lake City. The 27-year-old has regained movement in his legs and is able to stand with assistance, but he continues to rehab from his Montana home with a goal of walking on his own in the near future.
“The timing makes sense on why I didn’t receive the check,” Vezain said.
After a year passed without the check getting cashed, the Wyoming Tourism Office turned the money over to unclaimed property and a letter was then sent to his last known address in Cowley.
“After I talked to the gal in the office, all I had to do was go online and fill out the information,” Vezain said. “I just had to answer some questions and send in a copy of my ID. Everything was really easy.”
Vezain said the money will come in handy to help pay for additional rehab sessions. It will also go to good use as he and his wife, Shelby, welcomed home their first child eight months ago.
