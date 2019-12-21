Kanye West answers questions from Joel Osteen during a Nov. 17 service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A imperiled bird has slowed West’s plans for a new building on his ranch in Wyoming. West wants to build a large meditation structure on his ranch in the Cody area 50 miles east of Yellowstone National Park. Local officials recently denied the project. There are concerns about state regulations to protect sage grouse, brown, chicken-sized birds that spends most of their time on the ground.