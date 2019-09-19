CHEYENNE – A statewide school performance report released Monday revealed notable improvements among Wyoming schools.
The Wyoming Department of Education's 2018-19 school accountability report found a reduction in traditional Wyoming schools not meeting expectations and an increase in those exceeding expectations. The report shows 56.1% of traditional Wyoming schools are meeting or exceeding expectations, up from last year's 55.2%. Roughly 31% of traditional schools moved up in ratings this year, according to officials.
"It wasn't a big improvement in one area, it was steady improvement across several areas," said Wyoming Department of Education Chief Policy Officer Kari Eakins, adding that last year's results provided a baseline for officials to narrow their focus and support more schools individually.
Last year's results were the first following a new state assessment and the implementation of new accountability models. The scores are divided into four levels: not meeting expectations, partially meeting expectations, meeting expectations and exceeding expectations.
"It's the second year that we have an accountability system that includes requirements from both state and federal accountability systems, and we're excited to report the results are positive," said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. "More schools are exceeding expectations, and fewer schools are partially or not meeting expectations."
Roughly 70.6% of Wyoming alternative schools met or exceeded expectations.
The report comes just weeks after the Wyoming Department of Education released results of the state's second Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress, also known as WY-TOPP.
Balow said the department worked with schools to reduce reporting errors similar to ones found in last year's accountability report results.
"We've done a much better job as a state of making sure that reporting errors were cleaned up, on time and that the information in the accountability report is accurate," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.