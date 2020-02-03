A strong winter storm shut down most of the interstate highways through Wyoming on Monday and forced the closure of schools in central and southwestern parts of the state.
The storm that covered Lander and Riverton with more than 11 inches of snow, Casper with 6 to 8 inches, Buffalo with 6 inches and and Rock Springs with 5 inches was expected to continue through Monday evening, with snow accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and brisk winds.
The storm closed down many of Wyoming's highways on Monday morning, including Interstate 80 from Laramie to Rock Springs and Interstate 25 from Douglas to Buffalo.
The interstates remained closed through the day, as did all roads in and out of Casper.
The storm forced the closure of schools in Natrona, Fremont and Johnson County schools, as well as Rock Springs schools.
A winter storm warning for much of central Wyoming remained in effect until Tuesday morning as the storm was expected to drop another 2 to 4 inches of snow on the area as it moved out of the araea.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was in effect for southeastern Wyoming through Tuesday night, where the storm was expected to bring heavy snows overnight, with accumulations reaching 5 to 8 inches.
