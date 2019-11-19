CASPER (AP) — A search continues for a boy missing in central Wyoming.
Authorities said Friday they've now covered almost 230 square miles (590 square kilometers) in their search for 16-year-old Joseph "Joey" Peterson.
Peterson walked away from his family's home in southeastern Natrona County on Sunday.
Sheriff's officials began looking for him soon after.
Searchers are using helicopters, drones, dogs, night vision and heat-sensing technology. They plan to keep looking as much as possible before the weather worsens.
Peterson has high-functioning autism and is not self-sufficient. He was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and pajama pants.
Temperatures have dipped well below freezing and snow has fallen since Peterson went missing.
Peterson has blond hair; is 5 feet, 9 inches (175 centimeters) tall; and weighs 120 pounds (54 kilograms).
