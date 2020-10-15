WASHINGTON, D.C. – If you are an inventor, small business owner or entrepreneur, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., encourages you to attend the Inventors Conference, which will be hosted online via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 24.
This annual conference hosted by Enzi is dedicated to helping individuals with ideas learn more about the patent process, business planning, funding options and marketing.
“Folks in Wyoming have big ideas, and that is why I host the Inventors Conference each year,” Enzi said. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am hosting my final conference online this year. That makes it more accessible than ever. Folks can participate from anywhere in the state from the comfort of their own living rooms. I encourage anyone interested to register today.”
The conference is free and open to everyone. An online registration form is available at https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_os0qXH3PSfuP06pkjDgR4w.
The Inventors Conference has become a Wyoming tradition and features speakers and inventors who share knowledge and expertise, according to Enzi. This year’s keynote speaker is Vigilent President and CEO John Falk. Established in 2015, Vigilent provides solutions to enhance defense, security and public safety capabilities through data and communications technology.
Regardless of background or experience, everyone is welcome to attend all or portions of the conference to learn how to build on their ideas. The conference will be hosted via Zoom and begins at 8:30 a.m. A detailed agenda is available www.enzi.senate.gov, where you can also register between now and the morning of the conference.
