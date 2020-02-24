CHEYENNE – Some lawmakers want to take a closer look before giving it a final vote, but the Senate gave initial approval Monday morning to a bill highlighting a conflict between the city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Frontier Days over police funding.
By an 18-11 vote, members of the Senate advanced Senate File 134 on first reading, though the bill will need to win approval on two more readings in the chamber before it could move to the House.
SF 134, which won committee approval last week, would grant CFD a special malt beverage permit via state statute, rather than through the city. To many city officials, the bill reflects an effort to strip the city of its one bargaining chip in negotiations over police funding.
City leaders – including Mayor Marian Orr and Police Chief Brian Kozak – have said they won't grant the license unless CFD officials agree to pay the $100,000 needed to provide industry-standard security at the event.
The city of Cheyenne has historically not charged CFD for law enforcement. But last year, in order to reach an officer-to-attendant ratio on the level of similar events, CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for additional officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. According to Orr and Kozak, the understanding was that CFD would pick up the entire $100,000 for the additional law enforcement moving forward.
During discussion of the bill on the Senate floor, two Cheyenne Republican senators – Tara Nethercott and Stephan Pappas – spoke against the legislation. Nethercott said she was disappointed the bill was brought forward during a budget session "as if it's some type of crisis."
"I would caution when you're trying to interfere on a very specific event with a very specific municipality," Nethercott said. "If we wanted to review the issuance of special beverage permits as a whole and as applied to the state, I think that would be prudent."
Pappas, who originally joined as a co-sponsor on the bill before changing his mind, argued the discussion between the city and CFD is "a local-control issue, and the state needs to stay out of it."
Yet for other senators, the bill was the only option left to address the impasse.
"Local control is local control," said Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. "It's another thing when the locals stand on top of you and absolutely force you into a corner and not allow you to do anything."
Beyond the discussion of local control was a question that could ultimately decide the bill's fate. Some senators argued the bill was unconstitutional due to it being "special legislation" that only addresses a specific event.
After the discussion on the floor, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, read a statute requiring state laws be "uniformly applicable to all cities and towns."
"Regardless of how you feel about this specific instance, I really think that this is not the purview of the Legislature to weigh in on this particular case," Perkins said.
Ultimately, a majority of the Senate was willing to at least move the bill along for a second reading. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said it was sad the issue had to be brought to the state's attention.
"I also am about two-thirds persuaded that (the bill) is pretty bluntly unconstitutional, as it is written now," Scott said. "What I suggest we do at this point is pass it (on first reading) and give us time to have the attorneys take a more careful look as to whether or not it's constitutional."
Scott added the bill could possibly be amended during its second or third reading if initially deemed unconstitutional. In response, Perkins said he was fine with voting it through for now.
"If you vote for this to pass through, it needs to be fixed, because it's not right now," Perkins said.
After gaining approval on first reading in the Senate, SF 134 will be considered for a second reading likely sometime this week. If it wins approval on three readings, the bill will then go to the House for consideration.
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
