CHEYENNE - By a 15-15 vote, members of the state Senate rejected a bill amendment that some lawmakers argued would have negatively impacted the voting ability of Wyoming's elderly population.
The amendment to Senate File 20, which was proposed by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would have required a voter ID card or driver's license be shown on the day of an election. On the Senate floor Wednesday morning, Biteman argued the amendment requiring voter ID on Election Day was important to his constituents.
"It goes to the heart of the integrity of our election process," Biteman said.
Other senators, however, argued the proposal would deter Wyoming's elderly population from voting. Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, argued many elderly people don't have driver's licenses, noting the state has about 54,000 registered voters over the age of 70.
"We don't have those kind of turnout rates with our younger people, and I don't think we have a problem," Schuler said. "If someone can show me that we have some cases of voter fraud in Wyoming, I'd like to see it."
The amendment would have allowed voters with an expired driver's license to exchange that for a voter identification card.
Others had an issue with the amendment being introduced just before second reading of the bill, rather than having it proposed as its own bill. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said the proposal needed to be better vetted, either as an interim topic or a separate bill.
"This is a solution looking for where the problem is," Landen said. "The temperament of the amendment, I just don't think it's the Wyoming way, so I'm against the amendment."
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, pointed out that some form of identification is already required in Wyoming at the point when a citizen registers to vote.
"That's where you catch the fraud, and it's required now," Case said. "This is really something that all of the people of Wyoming should weigh in on."
Ultimately, the amendment failed by a 15-15 vote. SF 20, which tweaks the process for absentee voting and write-in nominees in primaries, was then advanced by the Senate and will be considered on third reading.
