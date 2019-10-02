DENVER — College-bound high school seniors in Wyoming are encouraged to visit DanielsFund.org to apply for the Daniels Scholarship Program. The application will be open through 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for highly motivated students to earn a bachelor's degree that helps them build a successful career and rewarding life, according to a press release.
"Daniels Scholars are honest, respectful, self-reliant, and compassionate," said Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. "They are proud Americans who value our free enterprise system and are prepared to give the world their very best shot."
The scholarship can be used at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. The goal of the program is to help each Daniels Scholar succeed in college and ultimately become independent, successful in a rewarding career, and actively engaged in their community.
This four-year, annually renewable college scholarship is a "last dollar" scholarship which covers the unmet need of the student after all other financial aid resources and their expected family contribution have been applied.
If students choose to attend one of the Daniels Fund's 25 partner schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, or Wyoming, the Daniels Scholarship will also cover their expected family contribution. A complete list of partner schools can be found at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
Scholar eligibility requirements are:
-- Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2019-20 academic year from a high school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, or Wyoming.
-- Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
-- Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
-- Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
-- The applicant's parents or legal guardians must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on the 2018 tax return on which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent and $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time during the 2019-20 academic year.
The Daniels Scholarship Program has provided more than $188 million in scholarships to over 4,160 students since the program was launched in 2000.
