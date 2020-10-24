Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A few showers this afternoon. High 51F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then snow showers overnight. Low 7F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.