SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced recent reports about a human body found near the Jim Bridger Power Plant included incorrect information.
On Jan. 17, County 10, a Fremont County media source, published an article regarding a new episode of the podcast “Dead & Gone in Wyoming” reporting the discovery of human remains in the area of Jim Bridger Power Plant in Sweetwater County. The podcast was intended to bring light to the discovery and a possible correlation between those remains and the case of missing person, Sharon Baldeagle, who was last seen in Casper in September 1984.
“The release of information for the podcast by a volunteer for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was not an official statement from this office and contained erroneous information, which we wish to dispel,” a press release states.
In June 2019, a portion of a human skull was discovered near the plant and reported to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management. At the time, the age of the remains was unable to be determined. In late September 2019, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, and University of Wyoming Anthropology Department personnel conducted an additional search in order to locate more remains from the initial discovery. At that time, additional portions of skeletal remains were located and taken to the University of Wyoming for additional analysis, which is still underway.
The Sheriff’s Office said while the case remains under investigation, it appears that the remains are that of a younger female of either European or Native American descent and are, more likely than not, prehistoric in nature. Additional testing and analysis is being conducted by the University of Wyoming Anthropology Department, which should provide further insight as to the age and origin of the remains.
“The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the calls from diligent podcast listeners hoping to provide insight into the whereabouts of Ms. Baldeagle, but at this time we do not have reason to believe that the located remains are those of Ms. Baldeagle,” the release states.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office apologizes for the false hope provided to Ms. Baldeagle’s family due to this erroneous information, but remains hopeful that she will eventually be located.
ABOUT SHARON BALDEAGLE
Sharon Baldeagle and a friend ran away from Hot Springs, South Dakota, on Sept. 18, 1984. The pair were picked up by suspected serial killer Royal Russell Long, who previously worked as a trucker. Long allegedly drove to his residence in Evansville and held the girls at gunpoint after they entered. Baldeagle’s companion managed to free herself and report the abduction after both were subjected to physical abuse. At least one sexual assault occurred after they refused his attempt at solicitation.
When police arrived at Long’s home, neither he nor Sharon were found. One week later, Long was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He claimed he dropped Sharon off in Cheyenne and was unaware if she was alive or not. By early 1985, he was given life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assault.
Long is suspected in the disappearances of Deborah Meyer, Carlene Brown, Cinda Pallett, and Charlotte Kinsey. He died behind bars in 1993.
Baldeagle, 12, was last described as standing 5 foot 3, weighing 110 pounds, wearing a black-and-yellow top with a tiger stripe pattern and black shoes, and carrying a red bag.
Her father, Taylor Baldeagle, told the Rapid City Journal in 2013, “There is hope. If you got a child missing, if you got a relative missing, don’t give up, don’t give up.”
