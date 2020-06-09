LANDER (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in a Wyoming lake, killing a passenger.
Campers helped the the pilot, Scott Fitzgerald, of Port Angeles, Washington, get to the shore of Frye Lake southwest of Lander in Shoshone National Forest after the crash Sunday morning, Fremont County sheriff's officials said Monday.
Fitzgerald was taken to a local hospital, then to one out of state. His condition wasn't known.
The crash killed the passenger, a 33-year-old Lander man whose name wasn't released. Search and rescue workers got the victim out of the plane and removed the plane from the lake.
Witnesses said the Kitfox plane flew low and wobbled before plunging into the lake and catching fire.
National forest, sheriff's and National Transportation Safety Board officials were investigating.
