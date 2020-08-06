LANDER -- The 40th annual Sinks Canyon Photo contest was judged this week, and winners from around the Lander area showed off their skills, giving glimpses of some of the wildlife, landscapes and birds and flowers that make our area so special.
Nancy Alley of Lander won Best of Show for her shot of a swallow landing on a tree. Alley took home a ribbon and $200 cash prize.
In the wildlife category, Gene Schmidt of Lander won first for his shot of two baby ducks. Nancy Alley won second for a closeup of a cicada, and Gene Schmidt took third for a blue bird with a worm in its mouth.
Honorable mention ribbons were awarded in wildlife to Garhart Stephenson, Cinthia Hayford, Gene Schmidt, Nancy Alley, and Shannon Givens.
In the potpourri category, Nancy Alley took first for her shot of a tired sled dog. Ana Skinner took second for he shot of an artist in red in the Sinks Cave, and Scott Miller won third for a black-and-white photo of a bike at Frye Lake
Honorable mentions in potpourri went to Garhart Stephanson, Shannon Givens, and Bill Alley.
The flora category saw Nancy Alley win first for her shot of red flowers. Tiffany Shroyer was second with a backlit dandelion and Aidan Hayford third for colorful prickly pear flowers
Honorable mentions went to Cinthia Hayford, Nancy Alley, and Shannon Givens.
In the scenic category, Matt Myers won first with a fall shot of the Little Popo Agie, Cinthia Hayford won second for a colorful sunrise paddleboard image, and Bill Alley took third for a shot of Comet Neowise.
Honorable mentions in scenic went to Matt Myers, Holly Sandefer, and Bill Alley.
The winning pictures will be on display at the Sinks Canyon Visitors Center through Labor Day. The public will have a chance to vote for their favorite while the pictures are at the Sinks Canyon Visitors Center. The People’s Choice ribbon will be awarded Labor Day to the photo getting the most votes.
After that the pictures will be displayed at Westward Heights Care Center and the Museum of the American West.
The contest sponsors are planning some exciting new changes for next year’s contest, so people are encouraged to start getting pictures for 2021.
For more information, call Sinks Canyon State Park at 307-332-3077 or visit www.sinkscanyonstatepark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.