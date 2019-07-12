PINEDALE — There were no injuries reported after a fire occurred at the White Pine Ski Resort early Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a wildland fire at the Pinedale resort at about 1:20 a.m. Friday, Sublette County Unified Fire Spokesman Mike Petty said.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to an active fire in the lodge itself instead of a wildland fire. There were no injuries to responders and the fire did not extend to the neighboring structures or forest. Fire crews contained the fire to the lodge building and monitored the surrounding areas to ensure the fire didn’t spread.
Fire crews are mopping up the fire. The cause is still under investigation as of Friday afternoon, according to a press release.
The response crews include members of Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County Sherriff’s Office, Sublette County Emergency Medical Services, Sublette County Emergency Management and Bridger-Teton National Forest.
