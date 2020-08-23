WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A lightning-caused fire is burning just south of the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, park officials said Sunday.
The fire started at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday and had burned about a half a square mile (less than a square kilometer) of land by Saturday evening.
The fire, which is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Old Faithful, is not moving toward the iconic geyser. However, staff are putting protective measures in place, park officials said.
The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful has been closed temporarily due to smoke along with some back country campsites and the Lone Star Geyser Trail.
The park has seen heavy lightning activity in the past week and the fire danger is very high, officials said. Campfires are not allowed in the park's back country.
