JACKSON — Thanks in part to a relatively good start to this unique summer season, Snow King Mountain will offer extended operating hours starting from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 3 through Aug 16.
After 5 p.m., the Treetop Adventure, Scenic Lift, and Bungee trampoline will be closed but all other activities will remain open. Extended hours will help with social distancing efforts by spreading visitors to Snow King out over a longer period of the day, according to a press release.
The Big King Evening Pass will again be available with unlimited access to the Cowboy Coaster, Alpine Slide, Amaz'N Maze, and miniature golf from 4:30-7 p.m. this summer at a cost of $50 for all ages.
While this year's 4th of July will be scaled down around town, Snow King's historic 4th of July fireworks will be ignited around 10 p.m. Snow King will offer a Big King Evening Special from 4:30-9 p.m. that evening with a limited number of tickets available. This evening pass will include a burger or hot dog and a beer or soda for $75. Guests who want to stay for the fireworks will be asked to stay socially distant on the lawn next to the Maze and on the ski slopes above the Rafferty Center. The Town of Jackson has asked viewers not to gather at the Ball Fields. Tickets are expected to sell out and are available online.
Snow King is now offers half-day and full-day guided hiking tours. Tours are customized to fit a group's physical fitness and age of participants, and there are options to explore the greater Snow King trail system. In addition, groups can rent the Kings Grill, Panorama House or Flying Squirrel Snack Shack for private events.
For a customized outdoor experience this summer reach out to groups@snowkingmountain.com or call 307-201-5666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.