MEDICINE BOW NATIONAL FOREST — Snowfall over the weekend have helped cool down the Mullen Fire, which was 85% contained as of Tuesday. The fire, which has reached 176,878 acres, is not fully out, but is not expected to grow.
A strong winter storm brought snow and sub-zero temperatures to southeast Wyoming and northwestern Colorado. On Friday, Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum predicted that this weekend’s snowfall on the Mullen Fire would most likely not melt until spring, according to a press release.
Because of extremely cold temperatures and icy roads, firefighters had their first opportunity to assess conditions inside the fireline on Monday. They observed snow depths of up to 12 inches on the fire area, and few smokes.
"You might be wondering if the Mullen Fire is out," a press release said. "The short answer is that this blast of winter weather has been enough to cool down the fire, but not put it out."
Clearing skies and a warming and drying trend is forecast for at least another week. Fire personnel will continue to patrol the fire and work on suppression repair over the next week or longer, but little or no growth is expected in the size of the fire.
However, some isolated areas inside the fire perimeter with smoldering heavy fuels are likely to produce smoke and occasional flare-ups. Southeast Wyoming and Northwestern Colorado have been in a prolonged severe to extreme drought this summer and fall. Consequently, larger fuels have been extremely dry for months. It will take sustained heavy snowfall this winter to completely extinguish all hot spots.
161 personnel were working on the Mullen Fire as of Tuesday afternoon. A transfer of command from the Southern Area Blue Type 1 Incident Management Team (IMT) to a Type 3 IMT took place on the morning of October 24 on the Mullen Fire. The current type 3 team is under the leadership of Incident Commander (IC) Paul Varnedoe.
Information and updates on the Mullen Fire can be found at the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page or the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208.
