GILLETTE — The attorney for a Gillette man accused in the June shooting death of his friend has filed a motion to dismiss the case on the “Stand Your Ground” law, arguing that he had a right to protect himself from an intruder.
Joshua Lewis Campbell, 21, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Tanner Miller, 21, and has pleaded not guilty in District Court.
Attorney Steven Titus argues in court documents that the “Stand Your Ground” law applies in this case because Campbell did not know who was coming through his door at about 9:30 p.m. June 2.
“For one hundred twenty years, the Wyoming Supreme Court has consistently held that a person is not the aggressor and if threatened in his own home, that person may defend himself,” Titus wrote.
Miller died about an hour after being shot at close range in an apartment on Running W Drive in southeastern Gillette.
Campbell, Miller and another friend had been drinking earlier at Campbell’s apartment and then left to buy more alcohol. When they returned, Miller dropped the other two off outside while he went to park.
According to Titus, Campbell believed Miller had left after dropping them off. He heard knocks at the door but couldn’t see anyone outside. About 5 minutes later, “an unidentified individual” came inside. Campbell “panicked” and fired a shot that hit Miller, Titus said.
Campbell “feared for his life,” Titus wrote.
Campbell told police that, “I asked him several times who he was and he would not respond and he came through my door very fast. I was standing off to the side when I defended myself,” according to charging documents.
Titus argues that Campbell was acting in self-defense, which is allowed under the ’”Stand Your Ground,” or “Castle Doctrine” laws.
Titus said that Campbell was lawfully in his own home and not the aggressor and that he had no obligation to retreat. He also said that Miller hadn’t been invited into the home and that he continued to shake the doorknob and knock on the door to get inside.
“The deadly force used in this case — one shot — was precisely what the statute required; no more than needed to prevent an injury or loss,” he said. “The perceived danger and use of deadly force occurred within seconds of Mr. Miller’s entrance in Mr. Campbell’s home.”
Left unanswered in Titus’s arguments was any response to a witness’s version that the incident started as a prank.
In the charging documents, the friend that Campbell and Miller were drinking with told police he and Campbell “as a prank locked the apartment door and shut the lights off” when they came inside after Miller dropped them off.
“They were going to use rifles to scare Miller when he came in,” the friend told police. He said he checked the 30-30 rifle he had to make sure it wasn’t loaded, but didn’t know if Campbell checked the AR-15 he had.
“Miller attempted to enter the apartment a couple of times,” according to the affidavit. “Campbell then unlocked the door and Tanner walked into the apartment and turned on the lights.”
Campbell then reportedly fired a shot at close range when Miller was about 8-10 feet inside the apartment, according to the affidavit. A forensic pathologist estimated the rifle was fired no farther than 3 inches from the left side of his head.
Titus did not respond to a call for more information on the case.
Campbell, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.103%, told police that he thought it was an intruder — and had said he shot an intruder when he called 911 to report it at about 9:30 p.m. June 2, according to the affidavit.
He then said in the 911 call that the intruder was his friend, Tanner Miller.
Titus wrote that Miller called his girlfriend to tell her that he was almost to Campbell’s apartment, where he intended to drop off “the boys” and that he would call her back in 10 to 15 minutes. He intended to visit her later that evening.
“At no point was anyone made explicitly aware that Mr. Miller intended to return to Mr. Campbell’s apartment,” Titus wrote, citing a police incident report.
Campbell County Attorney Ronald E. Wirthwein said he plans to file an answer to Titus’ request for dismissal soon, “but until then I do not have a comment on the record.”
No court date has been set on the request for dismissal.
The case is set for trial April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.