From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Federal charges filed against man caught with 12 pounds of meth
GILLETTE (WNE) — Local charges against a 66-year-old Gillette man who was arrested Jan. 29 for having 12 pounds of suspected meth have been dropped after he was charged federally.
It is believed to be the largest confiscation of meth in Campbell County history with an estimated street value of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Louey Williams, leader of the Northeast Enforcement Team of the state Division of Criminal Investigation, said a federal hold was placed on Raymond Carnahan earlier this month.
As a result, the three local charges against Carnahan — possession of meth with intent to deliver, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police — were dismissed this past week by District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan.
Carnahan is federally charged with "knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully" working with other people, known and unknown, to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
The federal penalty for a first offense is at least 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
He also is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
"It's the largest (meth bust) I can recall," said Williams, who has worked for DCI for 25 years.
Carnahan had been the subject of a lengthy, multi-agency drug investigation that is ongoing. Further charges and arrests are anticipated.
