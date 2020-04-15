From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
XPrize, other ITC research on hold because of COVID-19
GILLETTE (WNE) – The world may have to wait a little longer for any potential game-changing breakthroughs in capturing and repurposing waste carbon dioxide emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants.
Like much of Campbell County, the state and nation, the Integrated Test Center has been closed while travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied teams of researchers, said Jason Begger, executive director for the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, which manages the ITC.
Finalists in the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize competition are in a critical phase of the contest where they were either moving their research modules or preparing to move them to the ITC at the Dry Fork Station power plant north of Gillette, he said.
After years of research, development and construction for most was finally to begin as they tested their technologies using flue gas from the plant this spring and summer.
Now that research is on hold for however long before coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, said Marcius Extavour, executive director for the Carbon XPrize.
"There's no question it's been a big challenge and disruption to everybody," he said about how COVID-19 has impacted the competition and research. "We know they're now delayed and in some cases there are travel restrictions and we don't know when they'll be coming (to Gillette)."
Search continues for missing weapon in triple homicide
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for the weapon used in a triple homicide in Big Horn March 29.
SCSO Lt. Levi Dominguez said searches for the weapon were completed last week along highways in Montana and Wyoming with no results. Searches included areas along Highway 335, Highway 338 and into Montana near where the suspect, Dana Beartusk, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Beartusk has yet to enter pleas to three counts of first-degree murder in Sheridan County court.
If found guilty, Beartusk faces potential punishments of death, life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment according to law. First-degree murder carries the burden to the state to prove premeditation in committing the act of murder.
Beartusk allegedly called a relative sometime the evening of March 29 and said he killed one or more people. The relative then called SCSO, and deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Street in Big Horn shortly after 8 p.m. Further calls from Beartusk to the reporting party indicated Beartusk had left Big Horn and traveled through Sheridan toward Montana.
Three victims found inside the house appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
SCSO believes a semi-automatic handgun was used in the homicide, though no weapons were found at the scene, in Beartusk's possession or in his vehicle.
Kane Funeral Home confirmed the cause of death for each victim appears to be as stated by law enforcement — gunshot wounds to the head in the style of execution.
Law enforcement thoroughly searched for the weapon around the property where the victims were found the evening of the homicide, into the early morning and the days that followed, Dominguez said.
Mills man dies in I-25 rollover
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A single vehicle rollover occurred on the morning of April 8 outside of Glenrock. The driver, Colbey J. Emms, 33, of Mills did not survive the crash.
"A 2004 Cadillac CTS was headed east on US 20/26," Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Randy Starkey said. "The driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left, causing the vehicle to drift over the fog line on the south side of the road. The driver steered to the left before over-correcting to the right. The vehicle exited the right side of the road and overturned."
Starkey said WHP troopers arrived at the site of the wreck around milepost 167 on US 20/26 west of Glenrock at 5:12 a.m.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, Starkey stated.
There have been 18 fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2020 (as of last week) compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018 and 24 in 2017 to date.
Former Goshen county clerk of district court pleads guilty to embezzlement
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft.
Rickard originally pleaded not guilty to six felony theft counts, but changed her plea during a hearing on Thursday. The complete details of her plea bargain were unavailable due to restrictions on entering government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rickard was accused of taking advantage of her elected post to steal more than $200,000 from the court clerk's office between the time she was elected in 2014 and when she resigned in 2018.
Court documents show that the discrepancies in the office's accounts started small at a few hundred dollars in 2014, but quickly escalated to the point that Rickard was allegedly stealing thousands of dollars per month throughout most of her time as an elected official.
During the time Rickard was in office, $209,228.86 disappeared from the office's accounts.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by DCI Agent Michael Carlson, an investigation was launched into the Eighth Judicial District Court's books after then-deputy clerk Brandi Correa approached Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer to notify him that a pair of checks issued by the court had been returned and marked NSF – non-sufficient funds.
Brandi Correa, now the Clerk of District Court, looked into the issue, and found more than $100,000 was missing from the office's bank accounts, which were maintained and administered by Rickard.
