From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Construction of Douglas wind farm on track
DOUGLAS (WNE) — NextEra Energy Resources' Cedar Springs Wind project – all three phases of it – is on track to be completed by the end of December as originally planned, officials said Tuesday.
That was welcome news for jobs coming to Douglas this summer as unemployment here continues to ramp up. The project will add a boost to the local economy.
Company officials said they are utilizing as much local materials as they can for the wind project.
Construction manager Damon Steelman said NextEra is using quite a bit of "local stuff," such as housing, hotels, apartments, RV park spaces, water, aggregate and other materials.
"We're utilizing restaurants, pieces and parts locally wherever we can. Some of (the crews) have gone toward Casper for housing, but all of the local sourcing is coming out of Douglas," Steelman said.
The wind farm is expected to cost nearly $600 million by the time it is completed, and will employ a cumulative peak workforce of nearly 400 people, according to NextEra Project Manager Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick and Steelman spoke to Converse County commissioners and provided project updates April 21.
Commissioners Jim Willox and Mike Colling encouraged Fitzpatrick to hire locally when at all possible.
Fitzpatrick also addressed how the company is dealing with the pandemic restrictions, which he said are not holding up the project's progress.
"In regards to COVID, we're keeping our project moving forward while maintaining the safety of our workforce and the community. We're not experiencing any related delays. We'll report any changes if it is a COVID-related delay to report," he promised.
Environmental groups file lawsuit against Star Valley natural gas line project
AFTON (WNE) — Monday, April 20, two environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit opposing a Lower Valley Energy proposed underground natural gas pipeline.
The Crow Creek Pipeline Project would bring natural gas from Idaho into Star Valley.
The project calls for Lower Valley Energy to build a pipeline from the Montpelier, Idaho area, through the Crow Creek Pass to Star Valley.
Lower Valley Energy has been trucking natural gas to Star Valley to meet customer needs. However, the delivery schedule has been problematic.
In November 2019, the Forest Service approved the project, allowing Lower Valley Energy to build the pipeline through a section of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.
The Forest Service approval granted a temporary 50-foot wide right-of-way for pipeline construction and a permanent, 20-foot utility corridor right-of-way.
About 26 miles of the proposed pipeline would cross private land and about four miles would cross state land. The planned construction phase of the project would use about 110 acres of Caribou-Targhee National Forest land.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies group and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection group filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service, claiming the project will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the region.
The environmental groups contend that the Forest Service approval violated the Endangered Species Act; as well as the 2015 Forest Plan relating to sage grouse.
"The current Record of Decision issued by the Forest Service to Lower Valley Energy allows the cooperative to continue to work on the initial stages of pipeline construction," said Brian Tanabe, communications manager for Lower Valley Energy.
Commissioners tentatively approve $1 million for Gillette College
GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County commissioners have tentatively approved a little more than $1 million for Gillette College for the next budget year.
The college had requested $1,059,000, but with commissioners wanting to "hold the line" with the budget, it will get the same amount as this current fiscal year.
The $1,004,000 includes $120,000 for an engineering professor, who will be recruited and hired by the University of Wyoming to teach at least one engineering course at Gillette College each term.
The money will come out of the county's Optional 1% Sales Tax. This, along with the rest of the county's funding requests, is pending approval of the final budget this summer.
In 2018-19, the county approved $820,000 for the college.
As commissioners talked about the college during a budget meeting Monday, it led to a larger discussion about finding a stable funding mechanism for the college.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said that "it's tragic" for the college to operate each year wondering whether it will get money from the city and county because of the turnover on the Commission and City Council after each election.
"How do we put together a plan that says, 'We want the college to have (stable) funding?'" he asked. "Because, I think we all do, but in the back of my mind, the people have already said no."
In 2017, a special election for a quarter-penny tax for Gillette College and Energy Capital Economic Development failed.
Sheridan relief fund raises $263,050 to help local families
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund has received $253,050 in donations as of Monday with an additional $10,000 committed to the effort.
Those donations came from 149 individuals, businesses and foundations.
"We are just so thankful for and appreciative of everyone who has donated," said Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce executive director. "So far, we have received donations ranging from $10 to $50,000, which is truly amazing. And, we have also heard back from several of the recipients, via email, phone calls and even thank you cards.
"One of the callers last week said, 'Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart. It was really, really awesome for you to help me and my children,'" Johnson added.
The fund's purpose is to provide gap funding for households to purchase necessities like food, gas, rent, utilities and other expenses during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Johnson, as of Monday $61,500 had been disbursed to 246 individuals in the county.
Two Wyoming residents die in separate crashes
CASPER (WNE) — Two people have died in separate crashes on Wyoming roads, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
The first crash, which happened Saturday, left a Jackson man dead. The second, which took place Monday, killed a Torrington man.
Saturday's crash took place shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was heading east when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road. The Jeep's driver, identified as 57-year-old Scott Wright, overcorrected to the right, colliding with a 2010 Ford Edge heading in the opposite direction.
Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Lander resident Daisy Ray, was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of unspecified injuries, the highway patrol said. Three children in the Ford were also hospitalized with injuries.
The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and speeding by Wright as possible contributing factors.
The second crash occurred around 11:59 p.m. Monday on Wyoming Highway 154 near Torrington.
A 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south when it drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left and flipped. The GMC's driver, 21-year-old Kenneth Randall, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
The passenger, 21-year-old Gillette Resident Katelyn Cooley, was also not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.
She was taken to Torrington Community Hospital with unspecified injuries. Driver inattention and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors to that crash, the highway patrol said.
Carbon County transmission line project still expected to break ground
RAWLINS (WNE) —An energy project more than a decade in the making is still coming along, its manager reported to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
In May 2007, the electric power company PacifiCorp launched the Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year project intended to add around 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the western region.
Currently, three major segments of the gateway are complete and in service.
Three years ago, the company announced plans to construct a sub-segment of the Gateway West project in Wyoming.
The Rawlins Times reported that in October, the project crossed Interstate 80 just east of the North Platte River at the Fort Steele exit. The West project is slated to be completed this October, but project manager Rod Fisher didn't indicate if that was still the case or not.
Also in October, PacifiCorp announced plans to construct the Gateway South project in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
The South portion of the project was discussed during Tuesday's remote board meeting, with project manager Rod Fisher providing updates.
The team is focused on obtaining the proper permits and scheduling times to speak with landowners in the area where they plan to build. The South project will stretch around 420 miles across three states.
The Gateway West sub-section is 190 miles, stretching from the Aeorlus Substation northwest of Medicine Bow to the Anticline Substation near the Fort Bridger Power Plant.
Fisher said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects ground to break on the South project in April or May 2021 and plans to have the project in service by the end of 2023.
Man arrested after chase near Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 31-year-old man was arrested about 10 miles north of Wright on Monday night after a high-speed pursuit involving two law enforcement agencies.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was initially attempting to pursue Darren Kendall, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, in his silver 2017 Dodge Ram for speeding, but lost him in a cloud of dust, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Campbell County sheriff's deputy then saw the man go down Hilight Road traveling at 102 mph.
Kendall and a deputy passed one another before the deputy turned around, put on his emergency lights and chased the suspect, Reynolds said.
Another deputy was stationed on Breene Road near Highway 59 where he put down spikes.
Kendall drove onto Breene and hit the spikes, but was able to travel north on Highway 59 and turn west onto an oil field road. Kendall then returned to Highway 59 and went south before his tires gave out and he stopped, Reynolds said.
Kendall was arrested on suspicion of eluding, driving while under the influence, speeding, possession of edibles, possession of crystal meth and reckless driving.
