From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Body of missing Casper boy found in Wind River Canyon
RIVERTON (WNE) — The body of a missing 14-year-old boy from Casper was found Friday in the Wind River Canyon.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area Friday morning, having heard the boy went missing from a campground in the canyon.
He was later found deceased from what appears to have been accidental drowning.
The body was recovered on the west side of the canyon. “No evidence was located to suggest any foul play,” Fremont County undersheriff Mike Hutchison stated Friday afternoon.
The Wyoming State Parks Service rangers and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
Fremont County Search and Rescue helped to recover the body.
“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family of the young man lost in this tragedy,” Hutchison wrote.
Yellowstone fire risk "very high"
JACKSON (WNE) — The risk of a wildfire keeps going up in northwest Wyoming, and on Monday the danger was elevated to “very high” in Yellowstone National Park.
On the Bridger-Teton National Forest and elsewhere in Jackson Hole, the fire danger remains at “high” — one notch below “very high” on a five-level scale.
Campfire restrictions are in effect on the national forest, with a ban on open flames outside of established fire rings at campgrounds, picnic sites, and in the Gros Ventre and Teton wilderness areas.
In Yellowstone, there are no special campfire restrictions in place, although the fire danger is deemed greater.
High fire danger means a fire could start easily from most causes and that grasses and forest duff will ignite readily. Very high fire danger means fires can start easily and spread rapidly right after ignition, increasing quickly in intensity from small fires to large ones.
Cheyenne air service to resume Nov. 11
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Commercial air service is set to resume Nov. 11 in the capital city, with SkyWest Airlines offering United Express connecting flights to and from Denver International Airport.
The daily flights onboard a 50-seat CRJ200 regional jet will leave Cheyenne in the morning bound for Denver and return to Cheyenne in the evening, according to Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team.
“This is a wonderful restoration of our freedom to enjoy the convenience of flying from home. And it’s just in time for the holidays,” Volk said in a news release. “It’s also a validation of the fact that, for 18 months after opening the new terminal, Cheyenne had the fastest-growing small airport in the country. The people supported and showed they truly want air service here.”
There has been no commercial service at Cheyenne Regional Airport since April 6, when daily American Airlines flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volk said Sunday she isn't sure when – or if – the flights to Dallas, which had been offered since November 2018, will return.
In April, Volk noted that the demand for that flight had exceeded everyone's expectations, with load factors well above the airline's projections and more than 40,000 total passengers since it was launched. The Cheyenne airport was named the fastest-growing small airport for 2019 in last year's Airport Leaders report, published by the Official Airline Guide.
