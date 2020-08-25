From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Woman collecting ballot signatures cited
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County sheriff’s deputies issued a citation to a woman illegally gathering signatures near a polling station Tuesday, part of a broader pattern of disturbances caused by staffers for independent presidential candidates Kanye West and Brock Pierce.
Deputies were dispatched to two different polling places in Cheyenne on primary day Tuesday, Lt. Mark Slovik said Thursday. Two calls were to Laramie County Community College and came because of the same woman who was gathering signatures within 100 yards of the polls, a violation of state electioneering law. It’s unclear if she was gathering signatures for West or Pierce, both of whom need 4,025 people to sign the petition in the next week in order to be included on the Wyoming ballot.
“She was very argumentative and uncooperative,” Slovik said in an email. “Her argument was that the law should be 100 feet as compared to 100 yards and that there have been federal court decisions determining that 100 yards is unconstitutional.”
After being cited for breaking electioneering laws, she “ultimately agreed to collect signatures at a distance of 100 yards,” Slovik said.
But deputies were later called again and returned to LCCC, where the same woman “was stopping traffic causing a disturbance so that the polling place could not operate in an orderly manner.”
She was again cited, this time for disturbing a polling place. LCCC staff asked that she be given a criminal trespass warning, and the woman left the property.
Slovik said he didn’t know who the woman was gathering signatures for.
Gillette College enrollment down by 18%
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette College is reporting an 18% drop in enrollment heading into the fall semester, slightly less than the national average of 20% for colleges across the country.
Micah Olsen, assistant vice president for enrollment management, said the college is down 210 students from this time last year.
Olsen said Sheridan College has seen a 13% drop, or 172 behind last year's enrollment.
"Many schools are seeing significantly larger setbacks compared to this," Olsen said about the national uncertainty that's come during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Enrollment is very healthy right now with everything going on."
The enrollment drop comes after Gillette College saw a 6.2% increase last year.
The district's total drop of enrollment is from 2,375 to 1,987, a 16.3% decrease.
Olsen said the college district has received more than 500 applications for a pair of state grants made available through Wyoming's share of Federal CARES Act money. The grants were announced Aug. 7 by Gov. Mark Gordon and allocate nearly $60 million for colleges students throughout the state.
Full-time students can receive up to $7,000 by combining both grants.
Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander said financial aid has processed about $100,000 worth of CARES Act funding for students at the college.
Olsen believes the grants won't necessarily drive new enrollment, but will help current students pay for tuition they're already taking on.
Oberlander said enrollment could potentially go up as the semester progresses.
Sheridan allows alcohol delivery
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council passed two alcohol ordinances last week — one approving of alcohol delivery and one cleaning up the city’s current alcohol ordinances.
The alcohol delivery ordinance, which passed 4-3, will allow the delivery of alcohol for retail liquor license holders, microbreweries and wineries within city limits.
Councilors Patrick Henderson, Aaron Linden, Jacob Martin and Rich Bridger voted for the ordinance, while Councilors Clint Beaver and Thayer Shafer and Mayor Roger Miller voted against.
According to city attorney Brendon Kerns, the ordinance allows for delivery on the grounds that Wyoming state statute does not currently define what serve means, only that sales and service must occur on the premise of the business.
Therefore, Kerns said the city is able to provide its own definition for serve, which will allow for delivery service.
“We’re defining serve as the act of delivering alcohol to a purchaser or to a delivery employee on the licensed premise,” he said. “So the purpose is to attempt to meet the statutory requirement of the alcohol being served on the premise and then the delivery is the act of providing the alcohol to a purchaser, so that’s what we’re using in order to substantiate the delivery.”
Stacy Kirven, an attorney with Kirven Law, LLC in Sheridan, said she felt the ordinance and the new definition likely would hold up in court if it were ever challenged.
Snake River logjam claims boats near Jackson
JACKSON (WNE) — A tricky river bend leading into a mid-channel logjam is repeatedly capsizing and pinning boats on the Snake River near the historic Bar BC Ranch.
Grand Teton National Park sent word in a press release that the obstruction has led to at least eight incidents rangers have responded to in the past month. Boaters floating the Deadmans Bar to Moose stretch of the river should be skilled and prepared, rangers cautioned.
“The outcomes of these incidents have been favorable, but several close calls occurred,” the Teton Park notice stated. “The park recognizes and appreciates the efforts of concessionaire river guides and fellow boaters that lent a hand as their efforts likely saved the lives of those they helped.”
Anybody floating the swift, braided and obstruction-strewn stretch of river leading south from Deadmans Bar should be skilled enough on the oars to maneuver in tight quarters and read the river well in advance. Novice boaters should consider other sections of the Snake, the park warned in its press release.
Personal flotation devices have saved lives after boats have capsized in recent weeks.
“During one of these incidents, both occupants of the boat hit a log jam and fell into the water,” the park’s news release said. “They were swept under the log jam, resurfaced, and were swept under a second time. One of the individuals stated, ‘The life jacket saved my life.’”
