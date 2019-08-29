Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.