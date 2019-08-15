From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Former Basin clerk pleads 'no contest' to embezzlement
GREYBULL (WNE) — A former Basin town clerk/treasurer charged with embezzling funds from the town and Basin Area Chamber of Commerce changed her plea on Tuesday, Aug. 6 as a result of a plea agreement.
Danielle Lampman, formerly Chapman, entered an Alford plea to one felony count of theft of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public official. An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Travis Smith, Lampman's attorney, laid out the terms of the agreement before the court. Lampman would be sentenced to four to six years in the Wyoming Women's Center; however, counsel is arguing time for a split sentence. Her time would be suspended in favor of eight years of supervised probation.
Lampman would pay a $3,000 fine for the misdemeanor and $2,000 for the felony. She would be required to pay $98,410.78 in restitution.
Deputy Big Horn County Attorney Kim Mickelson gave a factual basis for the court. In regards to theft, Mickelson noted that if the matter would have gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman committed an unauthorized transfer of $20,410 from the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce. An affidavit of probable cause listed that $78,000 originated from the Town of Basin's accounts. In regards to the misconduct charge, Mickelson noted that if the matter had gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman tried to obtain pecuniary benefits when she did not have the authority from the Town of Basin.
Strata wins approval for uranium mining technique change
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Strata Energy has been granted permission to use low pH mining solution at its in-situ uranium mine near Oshoto, a move that the company hopes will vastly improve recovery rates. Strata announced last week that the Department of Environmental Quality has approved an amendment to its Source Materials License.
DEQ approved an amendment to the company's permit to mine in March. The two amendments together permit a change from the alkaline and oxidant solutions Strata was previously using, but which was meeting with limited success on the ore body at the Ross Uranium Mine.
A series of bench-scale tests performed in late 2017 showed that significantly more uranium could be recovered using low concentrations of sulfuric acid. Strata was given permission to perform a small-scale field trial as part of the DEQ's consideration of the amendment request; preliminary data showed positive results.
According to a press release, the company will implement low pH operations in four progressive phases, the first of which is the field demonstration that commenced in December, 2018.
"With this approval, we are optimistic that we'll be able to commence commercial-scale low-pH operations during the 2019 calendar year," says Ralph Knode, CEO.
"We look forward to continuing to be a positive economic force for the state of Wyoming and the people of Crook County."
Pedestrian killed by car near Casper
RIVERTON (WNE) — Authorities have identified a Fremont County pedestrian who died Friday after being hit by a truck on the highway west of Casper.
Randall R. Vanfleet, 31, of Riverton, died at the scene of the collision, which took place at about 12:40 a.m. Friday near milepost 23 on U.S. Highway 20-26.
Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said the driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram involved — David Bryson, 67, of Casper — was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The Ram was eastbound at the time, officials said, and Bryson was "unable to avoid colliding with" Vanfleet, who was described as "a pedestrian in the roadway."
"Drugs and alcohol are being investigated on the part of Vanfleet as a possible contributing factor," a WHP press release states.
An obituary indicates Vanfleet – whose name is spelled Van Fleet in the death notice – was from Arapahoe.
Greybull studies ban on 'skill games'
GREYBULL (WNE) — The Greybull Town Council may be positioning itself to be on the frontline in the dispute over electronic games of skill and their place in Wyoming.
With litigation pending around the state over the legality of the machines, council members on Monday night directed their administrator-finance director, Paul Thur, and town attorney, Kent Richins, to draft an ordinance that would prohibit them within the town limits. First reading of that ordinance is expected in September.
Between now and then, Richins, who recommended against the action, will conduct additional research into whether any other municipalities in the state have taken such action. It's believed to be a very short list, if in fact there is one.
Richens and BHC Attorney Marcia Bean, who was not in attendance, are both on record stating their preference that the town do nothing until the matter is resolved at the state level.
Councilman Clay Collingwood voiced the strongest views on the gaming machines, which can presently be found in three Greybull bars.
"My issue is that it's unregulated gaming," he said. "It's everybody's choice. I've seen people doing it -some who shouldn't be. I don't like it.
"To me, they are preying on people. They aren't regulated by any gaming commission. The odds ... I'd guess they are controlled online, which means they can be manipulated. And governments aren't getting any part of the revenue from them. In fact, we don't know what's going on at all. It's straight up gambling."
Cheyenne gives initial nod to e-cig ban
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted 8-1 Monday night to approve the second reading of an ordinance amendment adding electronic smoking devices to the list of smoking instruments banned in public places.
A third reading and council vote is needed before the amendment can go into effect.
The ordinance approved by council in 2006 already bans cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as "any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah."
The proposed amendment would redefine smoking as "inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated tobacco, nicotine or other product intended for inhalation, including hookah and marijuana, whether natural or synthetic."
The sponsor of the measure, Councilman Jeff White, proposed an additional amendment that would exclude devices designed to deliver prescription medications, such as inhalers. That amendment passed in an 8-1 vote.
E-cigarettes are still fairly new, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are still learning about their long-term health effects. But the CDC also says most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which has known negative health effects.
Fireworks shell breaks through roof, starts small fire
GILLETTE (WNE) — A firework shell in the initial minutes of Sunday's Pyrotechnics Guild International show went awry and broke through the roof of a Gillette couple's home.
It started a small fire that was quickly put out, but the couple weren't hurt.
The home of Keith and Blanca Fare is 2 miles north of Cam-plex, where the PGI display is taking place. The fire happened at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, roughly the same time the show started with the national anthem.
The home is at at 4515 University Road, the closest road to Cam-plex across Highway 51.
Pyrotechnics Guild International spokesman Tom Sklebar told the News Record he did not know the costs of the damages, but PGI would pay for the homeowner's expenses.
"The rocket launched during the displays at the PGI event took an errant trajectory and struck a house," he said. "All occupants were outside at the time and no one was injured."
PGI will reconfigure its display options to prevent another incident from occurring, Sklebar said.
Firefighters arrived to the home in 58 seconds after being paged around 9:15 p.m. to find the home was hit by fireworks. The fire was extinguished before the fire department came, but not before there was damage to the residence, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release. An amount of the damage was not known.
The Fares were contacted, but they declined to comment on the incident.
Laramie man charged with 'terroristic threats'
LARAMIE (WNE) — A 26-year-old Laramie man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for an incident at the Ranger Bar in which he allegedly threatened to kill a number of patrons.
Devon Vasquez was charged with making "terroristic threats," a felony that, under Wyoming law, means a person "threatens to commit any violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such inconvenience."
According to a police affidavit, witnesses at the bar said two individuals, including Vasquez, "attempted to pick a fight" with a man who was sitting in the smoking area of the bar.
According to that man, the bartenders came to the smoking area when Vasquez was standing on a table.
After the bartenders told Devon Vasquez to leave, he reportedly told a witness that he was "going to shoot him in the face with a 9 mm."
"Devon Vasquez then stated to all witnesses and (the) victim that he was going to kill them all," Laramie Police Department Sgt. Sally Dallas' affidavit states. "A few of the witnesses forcibly removed Devon Vasquez from the premises."
At that point, someone called 911.
A firearm was not located on Devon Vasquez's person.
