From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Kemmerer coal mine sale complete
KEMMERER (WNE) — According to Lincoln County Commissioner Kent Connelly, the sale of the Kemmerer coal mine is a "done deal," and the North American Construction Group Ltd., a Canadian company, is now in charge.
While the mine is still up and running, that's not to say there haven't already been changes.
"The contract has been signed; the back taxes paid; and union workers are still there working. Whenever a major corporation is sold, the upper management is always replaced and that is common knowledge. So about 30 people have already left the mine," Connelly said in a telephone interview. Connelly said the concerns of many retirees and whether their benefits will continue are still ongoing.
Connelly went on to say how the contract with Rocky Mountain Power to buy coal from the Kemmerer mine is secure until 2021. He said 55 percent of the nation's power comes from coal and the coal from the Kemmerer mine is of a high quality. When Rocky Mountain Power shut down one unit at its Naughton plant, the county lost $3.4 million in taxes. Seventy percent of Westmoreland's coal was used at that one unit.
PacifiCorp, which owns Rocky Mountain Power, is in the beginning stages of retiring some of its coal plants in Wyoming. Connelly said that converting the power plants to natural gas is the logical thing to do as alternative power such as wind and solar cannot be built fast enough to cover the needs of the consumers — and it comes at a higher price.
Buffalo man convicted of poaching four elk
BUFFALO (WNE) — A Buffalo man has accepted a plea agreement from the Johnson County prosecutor's office on charges of harassing and poaching four elk in the Bighorn Mountains. According to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, on June 24, Ray Ludwig signed a plea agreement for poaching four cow elk and harassing big game from a vehicle in November 2018. As part of the agreement, he will pay $5,000 in fines and restitution.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Game and Fish Warden Jim Seeman was contacted by two hunters who video recorded a vehicle chasing a group of elk in Hunt Area 35 south of Buffalo. The witnesses told Seeman they also heard multiple shots coming from the vehicle. When told that his vehicle had been witnessed chasing elk, with shots fired from it, Ludwig told Seeman that several of his friends who had Area 35 licenses were in the vehicle with him that day and they had killed three elk.
Seeman eventually determined that Ludwig was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the poaching and that he did not possess an elk license for Area 35.
Ludwig was charged with killing four big game animals without a license and harassing big game with a vehicle. In addition to $5,000 in fines and restitution, Ludwig's hunting privileges are suspended in Wyoming and 46 other Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact states for five years.
Cheyenne schools to host 'equality summit'
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County School District No. 1 has finalized its plan for a youth summit later this month to address issues of discrimination and racism in the school district and wider community.
The Youth Equality Summit, set for Aug. 20, was part of an action plan presented by LCSD1 in the wake of racist and homophobic fliers that were distributed earlier this year by students at McCormick Junior High School. Originally announced for the week of June 22, the district hit pause on the plan to ensure more time for planning and to help promote student involvement.
The summit now will be a one-day event at the Central High School Fieldhouse for 100 students and 25 adult community leaders. The event will be run by the national nonprofit group Challenge Day, which works with schools and communities on dealing with issues of bullying, racism and harassment.
Trainers from that group will work with the students who have signed up to attend to help teach them how to be leaders in their school. That training, and the subsequent actions of those students, is what the district hopes will be the start of a culture change, said Brian Cox, principal at Johnson Junior High School and an organizer for the summit.
"The curriculum (of Challenge Day) really aligned and matched up with a good portion of what issues the kids wanted to address (in the summit)," Cox said.
