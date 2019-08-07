From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man charged after woman run over, dragged by vehicle
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Casper man was charged July 26 with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and duty to stop a vehicle where there is death or personal injury.
Frederick Stump, 34, was stopped by Glenrock police on U.S. 18/20, after a report of a female that had been run over and dragged by a vehicle at the Bixby Fishing Access on Tank Farm Road. The suspected vehicle had left the scene, according to police affidavit.
The victim was taken by Life Flight to Wyoming Medical Center, was in and out of consciousness and had visual injuries to her stomach, arms and legs, with unknown internal injuries. The victim had bruising and lacerations on her right elbow where she stated her arm was stuck in the door, was drug alongside the vehicle and then run over by the rear tire, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses and the victim were able to give a vehicle description and to identify the occupants of the vehicle, the driver Stump and Mike and Brett Krohn.
The Ford Explorer was stopped with Stump alone in the vehicle. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit.
Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine. Driving while under the influence is punishable by up to six months in prison and $750 fine.
Cheyenne looks to add e-smoking to smoking ban
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne City Council voted to establish a public smoking ban in 2006. Soon, the council could set its sights on electronic smoking devices.
The council's Public Services Committee on Tuesday voted 2-0 to recommend an ordinance amendment that would add electronic smoking devices to the list of banned smoking instruments in public places that already includes cigars, cigarettes, pipes, hookahs and water pipes.
The full council is expected to consider the measure during its Monday meeting.
The proposed amendment defines an electronic smoking device as "any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen or e-hookah."
"When the original nonsmoking ordinance was put into effect 13 years ago, vaping and e-cigarettes did not exist," said Councilman Jeff White, who is sponsoring the amendment measure. "This is an attempt to update the ordinance to include that."
The 2006 ordinance bans smoking in bars, taverns and lounges; restaurants; private clubs; galleries, libraries and museums; areas available and used by the public, both for profit and not for profit; bingo and pull-tab gaming premises; convention facilities; elevators; child and adult care facilities; common areas in apartment buildings, trailer parks, condominiums, nursing homes and other multi-unit residential facilities; performance halls; election polling places; restrooms, lobbies, reception areas and other common-use areas; retail stores; places of meeting or public assembly including school buildings; shopping malls; sports arenas, bowling facilities and city-owned youth athletic facilities; and public transportation.
Two wind projects win county permit approval
RAWLINS – Two Rivers Wind LLC and Lucky Star LLC, two proposed wind energy projects set to erect turbines between Carbon and Albany counties, gained on Tuesday during a Carbon County Commission meeting approval of permitting applications.
Thirty eight percent of the project will be done in Carbon County, and the rest will be done in Albany County. It will impact about 11 miles in Carbon County.
According to Bill Nation, the road and bridge superintendent, there are three county roads identified that will be affected. This includes county roads 1, 294 and 262.
According to BluEarth Renewables, the projects' parent comany, "Two Rivers Wind Project is located north of Highway 30 and Medicine Bow with up to 77 total wind turbines on Two Rivers Ranch and Medicine Bow River Ranch. Construction will begin in 2021 and be operating in late 2021. There will be approximately 170 construction jobs and up to 10 permanent jobs during operations and maintenance."
Lucky Star, meanwhile, is located south of Higway 30 and Medicine Bow.
"This 500 MW project will have up to 200 turbines on Medicine Bow River Ranch, True Ranches and Lookout Ranch," according to BlueEarth Renewables. "This 500 MW project will have up to 200 turbines on Medicine Bow River Ranch, True Ranches and Lookout Ranch. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023 with commercial operations starting late 2023. Expect a peak of 400 workers in July 2022 with average construction employment of 144 workers. There will be up to14 permanent full-time jobs during operations and maintenance."
New VSV cases seen in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming's state veterinarian has confirmed additional cases of Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV), a reportable animal disease, across the state, including in Laramie County.
The cases were also reported in Platte and Converse counties. National Veterinary Services Laboratory reported the disease to the Wyoming state veterinarian after testing samples that were submitted by regulatory veterinarians in late July and early August.
The samples came from horses with oral lesions suggestive of VSV. Other potentially affected animals in Platte County are being investigated by Wyoming Livestock Board and United States Department of Agriculture veterinarians.
The main symptoms of VSV are slobbering, blisters, sores and sloughing of skin in the mouth, on the tongue, on the muzzle, inside the ears and on the coronary band above the hooves. Lameness and weight loss may also occur. VSV-infected horses have been found in 2019 in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. VSV can threaten other livestock species, including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.
Flies and midges are the main vectors for VSV. The virus is also spread through direct contact with infected livestock, and indirectly through contact with contaminated equipment and tack. Fly control, including eliminating fly breeding and hiding habitat, is the most important step in preventing the disease. Good sanitation and bio-security measures can help avoid exposure.
Wyoming's most recent previous outbreaks of VSV were in 2005, 2006 and 2015.
Gillette attempts to set world record for sparklers
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette has a chance to set a world record Saturday, but it will take a community effort.
The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Gillette Main Street hope to break the world record for most sparklers lit at one time.
Christen Burdette, sales and event coordinator for the visitors center, said the idea behind the world record attempt was to be a unique way to welcome the Pyrotechnics Guild International to town.
"The 50th anniversary is a very big deal, and we're honored (PGI) chose Gillette," she said of PGI's convention that celebrates the milestone. "So we wanted to do something to properly welcome them. And since we can't blow up fireworks ourselves, we figured sparklers were the next best thing."
Burdette hopes for 2,000 people to come out and hold sparklers.
According to Guinness World Records, the record for most sparklers lit simultaneously is 1,713. It was achieved in Takarazuka, Japan, on Aug. 11, 2018. Although that might not seem like a lot, Burdette said it's a lot more difficult than it sounds.
"The more we're getting into it, we're realizing it's a little tricky to light a bunch of sparklers," she said.
The visitors center also is looking for 40 volunteers to help light sparklers. Burdette said the sparklers will be lit using propane tanks and torches, so she's looking for people with experience in that area.
